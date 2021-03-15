BTS’ First Ever Solo Grammys Performance Had a Twist Ending

BTS is always worth the wait.

On Sunday (March 14), BTS hit the stage during the final hour of the 2021 Grammy Awards to perform their debut English-language single “Dynamite.”

After RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope finished their first ever solo performance at the Awards show, host Trevor Noah revealed that the K-pop group recreated the entire Grammys set in Seoul, South Korea.

It was revealed that BTS were unable to travel to Los Angeles for the ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Watch the performance, below.

BTS’ team perfected the stage down to every tiny detail. No one would’ve even suspected they were not on-site in Downtown Los Angeles like the rest of the performers.

Despite not taking home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year, BTS fans could not be more thrilled with their electrifying, debut performance.

“Bravo! Phenomenal!! Our boys killed it! Simply the top tier performance w/ full of energy! I can feel their excitement from across the ocean. Great job guys great job. What an incredible performance! Grammy better thank our boys for the massive rating at this moment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

BTS appeared at the Grammys last year, joining Lil Nas X for “Old Town Road” alongside Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsey.

See reactions from ARMYs, below.