Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” Featuring Beyonce Wins Best Rap Song at 2021 Grammy Awards

Megan Thee Stallion wins Best Rap Song for "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The big win was awarded Sunday night (March 14) during the annual awards show. Hot Girl Meg took home the honor alongside Queen Bey, as well as fellow songwriters Jay-Z, Bobby Sessions, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, The-Dream, Pardison Fontaine and Anthony White, who all have writing credits on "Savage (Remix)."

They bested Lil Baby's “The Bigger Picture”—written by Lil Baby, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams—Roddy Ricch's “The Box”—written by Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, Drake's “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk—written by Drake, Lil Durk, Rogét Chahayed, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez—and DaBaby's “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch—written by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Ross Joseph Portaro IV.

During Megan's speech, she shared that from childhood she's wanted to be the "rap Beyoncé." The former 2019 XXL Freshman added that she lives by the mantra, "What would be Beyoncé do?"

Megan did a clean sweep at the Grammys, winning Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance as well. This is the first time the Houston rhymer has ever won the coveted award. She has three Grammy Awards total now.

As for Beyoncé, the win ties her with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss for the most Grammy Award-winning woman artist, ever. Bey now has 27 gramophones.

Unlike prior years, the Grammy Awards looked a bit different due to COVID-19 protocols and regulations. Although the annual event took place live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the audience was minimal, and of course face coverings and social distancing—by way of tabled seating arrangements outside of the venue—were enforced as well.

Last year, 21 Savage and J. Cole took home the award for Best Rap Song with their collaborative effort, "A Lot." The former XXL Freshmen defeated YBN Cordae's "Bad Idea" featuring Chance The Rapper, Rick Ross' "Gold Roses" featuring Drake, DaBaby's "Suge" and Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle" featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

"A Lot" appears on 21's I Am > I Was album, which dropped back in December of 2018, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart that same month.

Huge congrats to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé on their win.

