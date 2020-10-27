Bucks County Teacher Named Educator of the Year

Canvas, the largest online learning platform in the country, just named an 8th-grade teacher in Bucks County, PA "Educator of the Year."

According to a press release announcing the news, Colleen Haag of Unami Middle School in Chalfont was the recipient of the Educator of the Year Award in the Middle School category.

Canvas says the Educator of the Year Awards "recognize outstanding educators in the United States working to embrace remote learning, prepare students for the workforce, and support student success and achievement in an evolving education landscape."

“Each winner is dedicated to providing students with engaging learning experiences wherever and however they are learning this year,” said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. “I admire their grit and determination as they navigate the ongoing changes in education and strive to strengthen their communities along the way."

According to Canvas, Haag "consistently leverages the power of technology to enhance student learning, not only impacting the learners in her own classes but the learners across hundreds of classrooms in her work as a Building Coach as well."

Canvas went on to say that what sets Haag apart from other teachers is her "passion to improve and her openness to model, train, and support her colleagues, students, and their parents."

Unami Middle School is part of the Central Bucks School District and in 2019, schooldigger.com ranked it 26th out of 891 middle schools in Pennsylvania.

