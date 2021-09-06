Cardi B & Offset just welcomed their second child together. Cardi gave birth to the child inside a hospital in the NY area on Saturday, TMZ reports.

Cardi posted a photo from a hospital bed of the couple snuggling the baby with the caption, "9/4/21." She included a dinosaur, blue heart and teddy bear emoji in the post, so we assume it's a baby boy.

Cardi announced the pregnancy back in June when she appeared at the BET Awards.

This arrival is the couple's second together as they're already parents to 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.

This baby is Offset's fifth child.

No word on other details including name, but it looks like mom, baby and dad are all doing well.

