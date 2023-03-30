Cardi B, Offset and Their Kids to Star in Baby Shark’s Big Movie

Cardi B, Offset and their two children are ready to take their talents to the big screen with voice roles in the upcoming animated film Baby Shark's Big Movie.

The cast for the film was announced by Nickelodeon and Cardi B via social media on Thursday (March 30) with a graphic promoting the forthcoming flick. Alongside Cardi, Offset and their kids Kulture and Wave, the film will also feature actors Lance Bass, Ashley Tisdale, Ego Nwodim, Aparna Nancherla, Chloe Fineman and South Korean boy band ENHYPEN.

The hip-hop couple will be reprising their guest roles from the television series Baby Shark's Big Show! The show based on the wildly popular kids song launched in 2021 and is currently in its second season on Paramount+. Cardi B and Offset will appear as the characters Sharki B and Offshark. The couple's 4-year-old son will once again voice Kulture Sharki and their 18-month old, Wave Set, will make his debut as Wavey Shark.

Baby Shark's Big Movie is slated to be released during the holiday season of 2023.

This will be Offset's second time doing voice work, though he has acted in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles and had a cameo as himself on the popular TV series Atlanta. Cardi B has had multiple roles in TV and film including a cameo on the television series Being Mary Jane and the films F9 and Hustlers.

See Cardi B's Post Announcing Her, Offset, Kulture and Wave's Roles in Baby Shark's Big Movie Below