You Won’t Believe These Celebrities Were Raised in Pennsylvania

If you’re anything like me, you’re celebrity-obsessed. I’ve always been super into pop culture and celebrity gossip, so getting details on celebrities and following what they're doing was always a priority to me.

I would always be on social media like Tumblr and Twitter seeing what my favorite celebrities are up to. It’s so fun to be in the know and see what’s going on.

Living in New Jersey and in the Pennsylvania area, way more celebrities are coming in and out of our area every single day.

From the Jersey Shore to Philadelphia, I feel as though there are so many celebrity sightings in our area than a lot of other places in the country.

There are so many huge celebrities that have either grown up in or were born in Pennsylvania.

You may not even realize just how many people spent time in the Keystone State before making it big and moving to the West Coast.

In the Philadelphia area alone, we see a ton of celebrities playing their hometown shows at the Linc in Philly or even other stars coming to cheer on the Phillies because they’ve been lifelong fans.

It’s always fun when you get to catch a glimpse of your favorite celebrities right in our area.

We all know the major celebs who are from their area, but I’m sure there are a ton of names that may shock you.

This is a list of celebrities that grew up in Pennsylvania;

