Enter to win FOUR tickets to the new Taylor Swift Movie, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Saturday, October 4th at 10 am.

It'll be hosted by 94.5 PST's Chris and the Crew at the AMC Theater in Freehold, NJ with Taylor themed prizes, games and more before the screening. Then, of course, we'll all gather to watch the movie together.

The film will include the exclusive world premiere of the music video "The Fate of Ophelia,”, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Townsquare Media's standard contest rules apply. Winners will receive 4 tickets each to see the screening of the movie at AMC Theaters in Freehold, NJ on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Winners will be contacted on or about Thursday, October 2. This is a multi-station contest (WJLK-FM and WPST-FM).

