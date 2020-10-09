Miley Cyrus and More Stars Join Virtual RBG Event Amid Supreme Court Hearings

Celebrities are showing their support for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a special event to celebrate RBG's legacy while also urging that her final wish—for the next elected president to choose who fills her vacant seat—be honored.

The event, called "Honor Her Wish," will be held on Monday (October 12) at 8 PM ET. The stream will free and open to the public, available to all who sign up for the advance RSVP.

The tribute will coincide with the first date of the Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's pick to fill Ginsburg's vacant seat.

The tribute will feature an all-star lineup of speakers and performers including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell, Hayley Williams, Beanie Feldstein and Elizabeth Banks. The program will also feature political speakers, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kristen Gillibrand, and Gloria Steinem, among others.

Ginsburg passed away on September 18 at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg battled lung cancer and colon cancer over the last twenty years.