Chadwick Boseman Died Without a Will, Wife Files Probate Case

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, has filed a probate case to gain access to the late actor's estate.

Taylor filed with the Los Angeles court on Thursday (October 15). She is seeking to become an administrator of Boseman's estate, which would provide her with limited authority.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Chadwick died "intestate," which means he passed away without a final will and testament. His estate has an estimated value of $938,500 according to the documents.

Along with Taylor, Chadwick's parents, Leroy and Carolyn, are also named in the court documents. Typically, when a spouse dies without a will or children, the surviving spouse inherits all of the assets of the deceased's estate.

Chadwick and Taylor got engaged in 2019 and wed prior to his passing. On August 28, Chadwick died from complications due to colon cancer. He was 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement from his family read. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," it continued. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."