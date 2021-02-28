Chadwick Boseman Wins the Golden Globe For Best Actor

When Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, he left behind an incredible body of work, and one major work that at that time had yet to be released: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which he finished not long before his death at the age of 43. The film premiered on Netflix at the end of November to widespread acclaim, and near-unanimous praise for Boseman’s performance.

Boseman has been posthumously awarded numerous accolades for the role of trumpeeteer Levee Green, and on Sunday he added another, when he received the Golden Globe for Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, gave a deeply moving speech accepting the award on his behalf, noting all the things Boseman would have said if he were there to accept the award himself. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you can, that tells you to keep going,” she noted.

The speech was easily one of the Golden Globes’ highlights this year. Watch it below:

The other nominees in Boseman’s category were Gary Oldman for Mank, Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

With his win at the Golden Globes, Boseman figures to be a frontrunner for a nomination, and perhaps a win, from the Academy Awards, which will be announced on April 25. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is available now on Netflix.

