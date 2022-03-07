Chick-fil-A Grand Opening Date Set in Manahawkin, NJ

Finally, another Ocean County Chick-fil-A other than Brick.

But, once again, I live in central ocean county and it's about the same drive to Brick as it is to Manahawkin, so really it's not a closer drive for us. For southern ocean county, this is perfect.

My daughter loves it. We are at the Brick location probably once or twice a week. Her favorite is the grilled nuggets. My Mom loves Chick-fil-A. I have a family that loves it. We will definitely head down to Manahawkin and check it out. Chick-fil-A does amazing things for the community, they are always helping out or donating.

When is the Chick-fil-A Grand Opening in Manahawkin, NJ?

The Grand Opening of the Chick-fil-A in Manahawkin is set for Thursday, March 17th, 2022 (St. Patrick's Day). Chick-fil-A in Manahawkin is located at 434 Rt. 72 W.

They are hiring for all positions in Stafford Township. Full time, part-time, flexible hours, free food every shift, scholarships are available, and growth opportunities. Chick-fil-A is one of the only places closed on Sunday.

Chick-fil-A is famous for its Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. If you've never had one of their famous Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, they put pickles on top of it. I usually get the deluxe chicken sandwich, that has cheese, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on it.

Chick-fil-A milkshakes are fabulous, just saying. I love them. They usually have a special milkshake for the season. The original nuggets and grilled are a couple of the most popular on the menu. And, their fries are waffle fries. Did you ever dip the waffle fries into the chick-fil-A sauce?

