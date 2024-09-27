If you're a Chipotle fan and live in or around Hamilton Township (Mercer County), I've got some good news for you.

Hamilton's first Chipotle location has officially opened.

Located in Hamilton Marketplace, it's where Chick-fil-A used to be.

Remember, the traffic nightmare when Chick fil A was on that corner?

It would back up all the way to Route 130.

As you probably know, Chick-fil-A didn’t go far.

It just moved across the street (where Ruby Tuesdays was) into a bigger, brand-new location with a mobile order drive-thru and more space to handle the crowd.

Back to the latest addition, Chipotle.

As the first one in Hamilton, it’s got locals excited.

There are other Chipotle locations nearby in Lawrence and East Windsor (about 15 minutes up Route 130).

Having one in Hamilton Marketplace is so convenient for many who do all their errands in that shopping center.

Chipotle is known for its fresh, customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads.

Whether you're a fan of their famous guacamole or prefer to pack on the proteins, there’s something for everyone.

You can grab your food to go or sit down to enjoy it inside.

Every single time I've been in Hamilton Marketplace recently, I've checked on the progress of this new location, and it's finally open.

If you've been driving to surrounding towns for your Chipotle fix, your time has come.

I'm sure this will become a local favorite.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, make sure to stop by soon.

Hamilton Township's first Chipotle is located at 555 Marketplace Boulevard (Right off Route 130 North) in Hamilton Marketplace.

The hours are Monday - Sunday, 10:45am - 10pm.

