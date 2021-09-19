Chris Rock Reveals Covid Diagnosis

Comedian and filmmaker Chris Rock has revealed that he’s contracted Covid.

“Hey guys,” Rock wrote on his official Twitter account. “I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

If you’re wondering if Rock’s comments suggest he wasn’t vaccinated, he has publicly said in the past that he was. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May, said he got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — or, as he called it, “the food stamps of vaccines.”

“I skipped the line, too, to get my vaccine,” Rock added. “I didn’t care. I used my celebrity ... I was like ‘Hey, step aside Betty White. Step aside old people! Judge Judy, kiss my ass! I did Pootie Tang, let me on the front of the line.’”

In addition to standup, Rock has recently starred on the fourth season of Fargo. His revival of the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, was released in theaters in May of 2021 following a yearlong delay caused by the Covid pandemic. (Rock starred in the film and pitched Lionsgate the concept that eventually became the film.) He’ll next be seen in David O. Russell’s upcoming project that also stars Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Taylor Swift, among others.

As for vaccines, which Rock clearly advocated for in his tweet, he joked back on The Tonight Show. “I don’t know what’s in that? I don’t know what’s in Froot Loops! But I eat them! They’re delicious!” That’s some serious food for thought.

