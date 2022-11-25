We have been dealing with COVID-19 for almost three years now.

At first, the coronavirus brought on a global health emergency that required the world to go into full lockdown and hundreds of thousands of lives were lost.

Since then, vaccines and boosters have been developed and the virus has mutated which means how we react to the virus has also changed.

Doctor examining sick patient. Ill woman in clinic FamVeld loading...

This means different side effects to be on the look out for.

According to NJ.com, "the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status."

Get our free mobile app

You need to know which symptoms are now associated with the coronavirus.

Otherwise, you could be walking around while exhibiting signs of COVID-19 without being aware. Imagine how many people would be exposed.

Positive test result of COVID-19 virus jarun011 loading...

According to NJ.com, a study was conducted and the top four symptoms for the fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated have been determined.

So let's take a look at all three:

Fully Vaccinated:

1. Blocked Nose

2. Runny Nose

3. Sore Throat

4. Persistent Cough

Partially Vaccinated:

1. Sneezing

2. Runny Nose

3. Sore Throat

4. Persistent Cough

5. Headache

Unvaccinated

1. Fever

2. Runny Nose

3. Sore Throat

4. Persistent Cough

5. Headache

Some other common COVID-19 symptoms to be aware of include, "loss of smell, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach aches and Covid toes," according to NJ.com.

Covid toes are, "when your toes swell up and turn red, then purple, and can also cause blisters, itching and pain."

I did not even know that Covid toes were a thing. Have you had it? It sounds painful.

The Top 10 Healthiest Counties In New Jersey People Live In - 2022