Chuck Norris has died. The legendary actor who became the star of many internet memes later in his career was 86 years old.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared by Norris' family on social media Friday morning (March 20).

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"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday [Thursday] morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Norris had been hospitalized in Hawaii, but the circumstances around his hospitalization were not immediately clear. However, they report that Norris seemed to be in good health in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization.

Norris had a storied career in Hollywood. He was a globally renowned martial arts grandmaster and action movie star. Perhaps most famous for his roles on CBS TV's 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' films like 'Way of the Dragon.'

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the family's statement read.

Norris mostly stepped away from action roles in 2005. However, he appeared in the 2012 film The Expendables 2. Plus, he guest-starred as himself on an episode of The Goldbergs in 2015, and made a cameo on Hawaii Five-0 in 2020.