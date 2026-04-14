New Chick-fil-A Coming Soon to West Windsor, NJ: Here’s When It Will Open
If you're a Chick-fil-A fan in the Mercer County area, I have exciting news for you. A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is being built on Route 1.
A new Chick-fil-A is being built on Route 1 in West Windsor
Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville just announced on social media that another brand-new location is in the works right up the road from the Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road location, in West Windsor Township. Groundbreaking just got underway.
The new Chick-fil-A will be behind the new Wawa on Route 1 South
If you're trying to figure out exactly where it will be, based on the pictures, it will be behind the new Wawa on Route 1 South, which is also near the Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods Market is located.
READ MORE: Chick-Fil-A Lawrenceville is expanding
The Marple family will operate this new location as well as the Lawrenceville location
The post reads, "Big news, Princeton! Groundbreaking has officially begun on a brand-new Chick-fil-A in Princeton - and we couldn't be more excited! This location will be proudly operated by the same familiar faces behind Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville - the Marple Family - bringing you the same hospitality, delicious food, and top-notch service, and of course, sparkling cleanliness you've come to know and love."
The new West Windsor Chick-fil-A should be opening in late summer
You won't have to wait too long for your nuggets, waffle fries, and warm chocolate chip cookies. The new location is expected to be ready in a few months. The target opening is late summer (2026).
READ MORE: Apron restaurant coming to Princeton Country Club, behind new Chick-fil-A
The post continued, "We're incredibly grateful for your continued trust and support over the years, and we can't wait to serve even more of our community in Princeton! Stay tuned for construction updates, sneak peeks, and opening day details...you won't want to miss it."
This will be the third Chick-fil-A in Mercer County. The Lawrenceville location and the Hamilton Marketplace location, on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township, are the other two.
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Gallery Credit: Dave Fields