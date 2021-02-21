Cold Stone And Lucky Charms Team Up For St Paddy’s Green Ice Cream

To everyone that says that the green beers on St Patrick's day just hit different, we will have to say that we agree. The beer still tastes the same but it's just different with the green dye. It makes everything a lot better.

Speaking of green dye, it was mentioned on Delish that Lucky Charms and Cold Stone Creamery are turning your ice cream green for St Patrick's Day. We learned that the green Lucky Charms ice cream will be "Lucky Charms ice cream with double the Lucky Charms marshmallows, whipped topping, and gold glitter."

On Delish's website, it was stated that the seasonal ice cream will be called "Lucky Charm Magically Delicious". The only downside of this limited-edition St Patrick's Day ice cream is that only certain Cold Stone Creamery locations will be offering the Lucky Charms green ice cream.

Here are the Cold Stone Creamery locations in our area.

Oxford Valley Mall - 2300 E Lincoln Hwy No FC-1, Langhorne, PA 19047

Neshaminy Mall - 656 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020

Lower Southampton Village - 140 E Street Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053

East Windsor Village - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520

We are not sure if any of these locations will be having the limited-edition Lucky Charms Magically Delicious ice cream but it will be worth the try to check it out.

You can enjoy a green beer and your kids can have the green ice cream. But no one said the parents can't have both tasty green treats.

If you are not a big fan of ice cream, Delish stated that there will also be a limited-edition Lucky Charmed Shake.