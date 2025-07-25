As temperatures soar into the 90s this afternoon with the heat index feeling like over 100 degreed in Mercer County, NJ, it's the perfect time to go grab a cool treat from the newest ice cream shop in Hamilton (Mercer County).

This isn't just any ice cream shop, this one has a cool concept...handmade rolled ice cream. Interesting.

Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls now open in Hamilton Township, NJ

Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls just celebrated its grand opening 876 Whitehorse Mercerville Road. Hamilton Councilman, Anthony Carabelli, was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the owners of the shop, Ginger and Eduardo Salazar.

READ MORE: Mercer County's first Dave's Hot Chicken coming soon to Hamilton

This is its first brick and mortar location

Have you heard of Rollito's before? It's a popular mobile ice cream cart, available to book for private parties and events, and now it's got its first permanent home (the cart is still available to book).

Get our free mobile app

You get your choice of flavors and it's made fresh in front of you. The ice cream is laid out and stretched on a cold surface until it's paper thin. Then, it's carefully rolled. I don't know how the rolls don't break. The process is fascinating.

Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls via Facebook Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls via Facebook loading...

Each customer gets several rolls in a cup.

Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls via Facebook/Canva Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls via Facebook/Canva loading...

You can add toppings to your ice cream rolls too.

Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls via Facebook Rollito's Ice Cream Rolls via Facebook loading...

Bring your family and friends. You're in for a real treat.

Rollito's Ice Cream is open everyday from 2pm - 10pm. It's located at 876 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township, NJ.

READ MORE: Hamilton's first Bath & Body Works opening this summer

Check out the new shop on Facebook and Instagram and TikTok.

Welcome to the community.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker