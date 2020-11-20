Amazon Prime Will Premiere ‘Coming 2 America’ in March

Although it was first reported last month, it’s now official: the highly-anticipated sequel Coming 2 America will skip theaters and is instead going straight to Amazon Prime Video, who acquired the title from Paramount Pictures. In a press release, Amazon announced they would release the film, previously set for a debut around Christmas, on March 5, 2021.

The streaming service will hold the rights to the movie in over 240 countries worldwide. The press release also includes a more detailed plot synopsis for the comedy:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

The first Coming to America premiered in theaters back in 1988. The sequel was written by original Coming to America writers David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Craig Brewer is the director. (John Landis directed the first film.)

This announcement comes days after Warner Bros. revealed it would premiere Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on Christmas Day, adding even more streaming competition to the holiday that already had Pixar’s Soul on Disney+ on that day as well. Rather than fight for headlines, Coming 2 America will get to be the focus in early March.