Everything New on Amazon Prime in July 2021
One of the biggest movies of July won’t be in theaters. It’s The Tomorrow War, a Chris Pratt sci-fi action film about a former soldier who’s drafted to fight in a future war against alien invaders. The movie cost a fortune to make and was originally scheduled to be distributed by Paramount. Then the pandemic struck, and Paramount sold the movie to Amazon, who are premiering it on July 2 exclusively on their Prime Video service.
In addition to The Tomorrow War, Amazon’s also got the premiere of the new season of Making the Cut, the fashion competition series starring the former cast of Project Runway, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. They’re also adding catalogue titles like Hellboy, On the Waterfront, Crimson Tide, and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window.
Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video — and the ad-supported IMDb TV service — in July.
July 1
Movies
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2006)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
Series
American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
July 2
Movies
*The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
July 5
Movies
Surf's Up (2007)
July 9
Movies
Our Friend (2019)
Series
*Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
July 15
Series
*El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
July 16
Movies
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Series
*Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
July 30
Series
*The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
IMDb TV New in July – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.
July 1
Movies
A Beautiful Mind
Anna
Antboy
Aquamarine
Arbitrage
Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Wedding
Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink
Boyz n' The Hood
Bridge of Spies
Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Phillips
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Constant Gardener, The
Deer Hunter, The
Forever My Girl
Grandma’s Boy
Heaven is for Real
Hitman: Agent 47
Hope Floats
How to Train Your Dragon
Isle of Dogs
Kiss of the Dragon
Knowing
La Bamba
Love Actually
Love Punch
Meet Joe Black
Midnight Run
Miracle at St. Anna
Miracles from Heaven
Monuments Men, The
Muppets from Space
Muppets Take Manhattan, The
Paper Towns
Righteous Kill
Rise of the Guardians
The Roommate
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Knights
Sixth Man, The
Smurfs and The Magic Flute
Soul Food
The Nanny Diaries
Traffic
Two If by Sea
Unstoppable
Wolves
Z for Zachariah
July 9
Series
*Leverage: Redemption- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
July 15
Series
Devious Maids S1-4