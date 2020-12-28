COVID-19 Vaccines are Coming to Mercer County this Week

The Patch reports, Mercer County will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines beginning this week. The vaccines will first go to EMS, and healthcare workers before the general public. The vaccines will be given out to all the towns in Mercer County starting today. Since it's the first phase of distribution of the vaccine, this is why healthcare workers are receiving them first. Once this phase is completed, older adults and even first responders will be able to get the vaccine and more vaccination sites will open up. For more info, check out this article from The Patch.

COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped out all over and being administered to the most vulnerable like healthcare workers of all kinds, the elderly in nursing homes and even first responders. Once it is available to the general public, I know a lot of people who are going to getting them. I do hope that the vaccines do help the spread of COVID-19 as well as keep thousands of people from dying because frankly, I've had enough of this pandemic, it needs to be gone. I need to do a little more research before I get the vaccine, but I get my flu shot every year and I would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine as well. I want to keep my family safe, especially my 1 year old son and my family members who are at high risk of contracting the virus. Everyone has their opinions about it, but I know one thing everyone can agree on, we want our lives to go back to normal. So, hopefully it does soon with masks, social distancing, washing our hands and of course vaccines.