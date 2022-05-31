If you live in Trenton and you need a little help with groceries, listen up!

This weekend, Thomas Edison State University's Division of Community and Government affairs will be distributing free food to Trenton residents on Saturday, June 4 from 11AM`-1PM, according to Trenton Daily.

Trenton residents will come to the distribution site at the Kelsey Building, located at 111 W. State. St., Trenton, N.J. 08608, where an estimated 5,000 pounds of food will be distributed, thanks in part to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, who is co-sponsoring the event.

Attendees will receive grocery items such as fresh produce, dairy, and a variation of other items. If you show up, you will be able to go from table to table and select your own items, so be sure to remember to bring your own durable bags and shopping carts so you can make your own food package and take it back home with you.

This event is expected to provide food and groceries to over 300 families! But you can also show up as just an individual collecting food for yourself.

No registration is necessary, but this food distribution will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

What makes this event even better is that there will also be a COVID-19 vaccination site for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines with no appointment necessary. Booster shots will also be available for anyone ages 5 & up.

Listen, inflation is real. We're all feeling the effects of spiked prices of food and gas right now, so this will be a great event to help cushion the blow to the wallets of Trenton residents and families.

For more information, click HERE. you can email community@tesu.edu!

15 Pictures From Memorial Day Weekend That Show The Beauty Of The Jersey Shore