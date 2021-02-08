CVS Delays Covid Vaccinations in NJ a Few Days

You'll have to wait a little longer to schedule and get a COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

You are not alone. I am constantly checking online and my CVS app for the latest details. It's like waiting to see if you have the winning numbers in the lottery. I had a reminder set in my phone to wake up at midnight tonight to try and make an appointment, but, CVS just announced a slight delay. Now, instead of being able to start looking for an appointment tomorrow (Tuesday, February 9th), you'll now be to start booking an appointment this Thursday (February 11th). The article says vaccinations will start to be administered this Friday (February 12th).

CVS announced last week that 27 of their locations in New Jersey would be giving vaccines. A partial list was released, and nearby Princeton and Flemington were on it. But, the article states not all will be ready to go on Friday. CVS spokeswoman, Tara Burke, said, "“Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations."

Keep checking your CVS app, like I've been doing, or you can schedule an appointment here. If you don't have online access, you can call this special customer service phone number (800) 746-7287. Please do NOT call your local CVS store directly. Remember, You must have an appointment to get a vaccine. CVS will NOT take any walk-ins.

Good luck. I'm crossing my fingers we're all able to make appointments quickly.