Daniel Radcliffe is and forever will be associated with the role of Harry Potter. But Daniel Radcliffe is now — and this is going to be upsetting, so you might want to make sure you’re sitting down before you read this — 32 years old. If the Harry Potter series were ever rebooted in the 2020s, another actor would have to play Harry Potter. (Motion capture is good, but it’s not that good.)

So who would Radcliffe play in a hypothetical Potter reboot instead of Harry? He had an answer to that question for the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via TheWrap). He said:

I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.’ And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories.

That does not mean a reboot is happening. Nor does it mean you should expect Radcliffe to pop up in the upcoming live-action Harry Potter series that’s reportedly in development at HBO Max. And it apparently doesn’t mean you should expect some sort of grand celebratory reunion of Radcliffe and the rest of the original Harry Potter cast this year for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. (Yes, the first Harry Potter is 20 years old. Hopefully you were still sitting down when you read that.) Radcliffe has already said he’s going to busy filming different roles throughout the rest of the year. “I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration,” he said last month, “but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.” The world really is in a sorry Mugglish state these days.