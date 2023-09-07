‘That 70s Show’s Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Earlier this summer, former That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was found guilty of forcible rape charges stemming from incidents involving two women. Today, Masterson was sentenced in Los Angeles to 30 years in prison. He is currently 47 years old.

Masterson was first arrested and charged with rape in the summer of 2020. The allegations against him initially surfaced in the midst of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when multiple women came forward with allegations that the longtime TV star, who played Hyde on all eight seasons of That ’70s Show and later appeared as one of the leads on the Netflix sitcom The Ranch, had drugged and raped them.

Masterson’s first trial related to the charges ended in a mistrial in the fall of 2022. The case was then retried this spring with a new jury. This time, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape. The jury was split on charges related to a third woman, with eight jurors finding Masterson guilty and four voting not guilty after multiple rounds of deliberations.

Masterson continues to insist he is innocent of all charges. He was fired from The Ranch when the allegations first became public; the show concluded in 2020 but in the years since, Netflix has revived That ’70s Show as That ’90s Show. Nearly all of the original series’ stars except for Masterson have made supporting or guest appearances on the show.

