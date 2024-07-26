Mega-popular Bath & Body Works (one of my favorite places in the world) is making a big change to its coupon policy starting this fall.

Although some shoppers are saying the change has already taken place.

Oh no. You're not going to like this one bit, especially on Candle Day.

Personal Care Chain Bed & Body Works Getty Images loading...

I'll give you a hint, the 20% off coupon isn't going to be the same.

The Krazy Coupon Lady is reporting that there is a new purchase limit on the 20% off coupons.

This major change introduces a $250.00 cap/limit to the beloved coupon.

What?? Ugh.

Get our free mobile app

I just got new Bath & Body Works coupons in the mail, advertising new products for Halloween, and I noticed the change.

The back of my new 20% coupon says, "20% off any purchase up to $250. Valid on store and online."

Have you seen ThisGuyShops on YouTube? He confirms the bad news.

I love how enthusiastic he is about Bath & Body Works. I feel you guy. It's the best.

I thought I had a lot of lotions, soap, fragrance sprays, and candles. Wow. This guy has a ton more.

My guess is the company is losing a lot of money on the 20% coupons. We're all taking away profits from them with all of the money we're saving on our hauls.

It's clear that many retailers are struggling these days because less and less people are shopping due to inflation.

I have a feeling this is definitely going to change how many customers shop.

READ MORE: Here's the list of the Big Lots stores that are permanently closing

With prices on everything so high, including our favorite Bath & Body Works stuff, your Halloween Haul may not be as big as you wished it would be.

For more information, click here.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz