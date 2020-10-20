Dear Chick-fil-A…Please Open a Restaurant in Plainsboro

Dear Chick-fil-A,

There is a vacant restaurant on Route 1 and Mapleton Drive near Plainsboro, NJ that would be a perfect spot for you to open a new store.

The location used to be home to Ruby Tuesday and it sits next to a Courtyard by Marriott. On the opposite side of Route 1 is Princeton Medical Center at Plainsboro.

Google Maps

You may be asking why I think opening a Chick-fil-A in this location is such a good idea?

First, Route 1 is one of the most heavily-traveled roads in the state and in this section of the highway, there are very few fast-food restaurants.

There is a White Castle, Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Burger King about 6-7 miles north in Monmouth Junction and another Wendy’s about 5 miles south in West Windsor. Let’s face it, 5 fast-food restaurants in a 10+ mile stretch of road this busy is nothing.

In addition, there is a lack of Chick-fil-A locations in the area. The closest restaurants are in Hamilton, NJ and Langhorne, PA. (And yes, I know we have reported that a new Chick-fil-A is supposed to be opening Lawrence, NJ, but that’s still about 8 miles away.

So what do you think? I hope you agree that opening a Chick-fil-A on Route 1 near Plainsboro is a great idea too.

And by the way, there’s no need to thank me for the idea. It’s “my pleasure.”