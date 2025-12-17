WPST-FM $10,000 Dice Roll Challenge

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. THE FOLLOWING CONTEST IS VALID ONLY IN NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA, AND IS OPEN ONLY TO QUALIFIED PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN THE RULES BELOW). VOID ELSEWHERE AND WHEREVER PROHIBITED. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE CONTEST IF YOU DO NOT FALL WITHIN THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AS SET FORTH BELOW.

Promotion Period: The grand prize contest event is scheduled to occur from 12/17/2025 to 12/31/2025 designated WPST-FM Station Events (the ‘Promotion Period’). The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void outside of NJ and PA, and wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Who May Enter: Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents, who reside in the WPST-FM radio station’s Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by Nielsen Audio who are age 18 or older as of date of entry with a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued photo ID, except the following classes of persons who are not eligible to enter:

Employees, officers, and directors of Townsquare Media, (the “Sponsor”/“Administrator”), WPST-FM Million Dollar Media , each of their respective franchisees, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this contest (collectively, “Released Parties”) and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above, whether or not related. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this contest, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step grand children) and each of their respective spouses.

How to Enter: The first (500) total eligible contestants to visit a designated WPST-FM grand prize station event during the Promotion Period will be allowed to participate. Maximum of (1) attempt per person per day. No one may participate on behalf of another individual. An individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, or does not wish to participate in the grand prize contest will be disqualified. Decisions of judges in the selection of contestants and participation in the contest are final. Difficulties with getting to locations to enter or participate in the contest are not the responsibility of Sponsor.

Grand Prize Contest: In order for the grand prize to be awarded to an eligible contestant, the contestant must first print and sign their full name on the first unoccupied line of the provided official contestant registration form prior to their dice roll attempt. Each finalist will then receive a maximum of one (1) dice roll attempt. The eligible contestant must roll all 6 dice provided by Sponsor at the same time, and have each die come to rest with the predetermined winning side face up during a single roll attempt. The winning symbols for this contest are:

S-A-N-T-A-(Picture of Santa)

Eligible dice roll attempt requirements

All dice roll attempts must occur in the presence of the Administrator(s), and must be recorded on video tape in its entirety. Any dice roll attempt not in the presence of the Administrator, or that is not videotaped for any reason will be disqualified and is not eligible for the grand prize;

Contestants will not be permitted to take any practice or warm-up tosses prior to their attempt. Once a die has been rolled, their attempt is considered to be started.

Each eligible contestant must roll all 6 dice all at one time. Contestants may not attempt to change the outcome of any rolled die, by hitting the die with a subsequent roll attempt;

Contestants may not attempt to change the outcome of any rolled die, by hitting the die with a subsequent roll attempt; All (6) dice must be rolled on each individual contest attempt. The winning outcome must occur during a single roll attempt – i.e. contestants may not combine sides during multiple roll attempts. Each roll is its own unique contest attempt and the (6) winning sides must all land face-up on a single roll.

Each die must be rolled a minimum of 2-feet in distance from the contestant, in order to prevent the contestant from altering, affecting, influencing, or enhancing the random outcome of any roll. The Administrator will designate the demarcation line that each die must cross during the roll;

All dice must come to rest lying flat;

All dice must land on and remain on the designated dice rolling surface;

No rolled die may come in contact with any person or object other than the designated rolling surfaces or walls.

If any die comes in contact with another person or object (other than the dice roll surface or designated walls or backstop) for any reason; or if any person or object in any way interferes, alters, changes, influences or affects the random outcome of the roll, then the entire attempt is disqualified and the contestant may not receive another attempt.

The following will result in the contestant being required to re-roll their entire dice roll attempt:

If any of the following outcomes occur, that dice roll attempt is disqualified and the contestant will be granted a maximum of one re-roll attempt (the contestant must re-roll all 6 dice):

If the Administrator deems that any die has failed to cross the dice roll demarcation line;

If any die is leaning in any manner;

If any die leaves the designated dice roll playing surface;

If any contestant inadvertently drops a die as they are preparing to roll, and the dropped die does not meet the eligible dice roll requirements as stated in the contest rules.

In all circumstances, an eligible contestant may have a maximum of one re-roll attempt. In the event of a second ineligible dice roll, their entire dice roll attempt will be disqualified and the contestant will not be eligible for any prize claim regardless of the outcome of their roll.

Prize Awards & Delivery:

Grand Prize – Maximum (1) Grand Prize Award: In the event of a successful grand prize attempt, the corresponding contestant will be eligible to claim the grand prize subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules. The grand prize for this contest is: $10,000 Cash.

A maximum (1) grand prize will be awarded to the first contestant who successfully completes the contest requirements. The contest is immediately concluded following the first successful attempt, regardless of the number of completed attempts – and no additional contestants will be allowed to participate. In the event there is no grand prize winning attempt, then the grand prize will not be awarded .

Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, contestant will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation. If there is no winning attempt in the contest according to these contest rules, the grand prize will not be awarded. Total ARV of all prizes: $10,000.

Additional Rules & Restrictions: By participating in this Contest entrants (or parent/legal guardian of any entrant who is a minor) agree to abide by and be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all matters relating to this Contest. In the event an entrant wins a prize, and is later found to be in violation of these rules he/she will be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such violation is discovered after winner has used the prize. Participation in contest constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its agencies to use entrant���s names and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any media worldwide without limitation or further compensation unless prohibited by law. False, fraudulent or deceptive entries or acts shall render entrants ineligible for any prize.

Released Parties are not responsible for any other errors of any kind, whether computer, technical, typographical, printing, human or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitations, errors which may occur in connection with the printing or advertising of this Contest, administration or execution of the Contest, the processing of entries or in the announcement of the prize or prize winner. By accepting prizes, winners agree to hold Sponsor, and released parties (collectively “Releasees”), from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, whether actual, incidental or consequential, for injury (including but not limited to death), damages, losses or expenses arising out of or relating to entrant’s participation in this contest, or the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of any prize, or participation in prize-related activities (including but not limited to travel related thereto), and to assume all liability in connection therewith.

Releasees shall not be liable to any winner, entrant or any other person for failure to supply the prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God, any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, war, fire, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Releasees’ sole control. No more than the advertised maximum number of prizes will be awarded for any reason.

Administrator reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate the Contest if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy or threaten the integrity of this portion of the Contest, in the opinion of the Administrator, or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper conduct of the Contest as determined by Administrator, in its sole discretion. In the event of early termination of the Contest, Administrator reserves the right to determine the finalists in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the time/date of such termination.

IN CASE OF DISPUTES: By participating, each entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the State of New Jersey; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New Jersey, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of New Jersey or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New Jersey.

Odds: The odds of winning the grand prize by successfully rolling the dice are: 1:46,656.

Winners List: For a copy of these official rules or name of the Grand Prize winner, if any, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WPST-FM $10,000 Dice Roll Challenge c/o Townsquare Media, 109 Walters Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638. Please specify which you are requesting. Requests must be received by 2/28/2026.

Sponsor/Administrator: This Promotion is sponsored and administered by Townsquare Media, 109 Walters Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638.