Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Already Get Married?

They may be one of the music industry's hottest power couples, but are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already hitched?

That's the question on fans' minds after the pair were photographed by Page Six over the weekend in Santa Monica, California. In the photos published by the media outlet, the "Rich Girl" singer appears to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring.

Of course, the couple — who've been engaged since last October — have been busy planning their nuptials over the last several months. Shelton even reportedly built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch as an intimate, home-y wedding venue.

And just a few days ago, Stefani took to social media to announce she'd been whisked away by her family for a bridal party. "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED," she captioned a photo of herself holding a bridal gift and sipping from a large glass of wine on Friday (June 11).

There's been talk of Adam Levine, Shelton's close pal and the pair's former fellow coach on The Voice, performing on the big day, and Stefani even jokingly asked Ellen DeGeneres to serve as her maid of honor while being interviewed on the latter's talk show.

However, the one detail Shelton has actually confirmed is about the song for the couple's first dance. He revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and his bride will dance to "If You Leave" by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, off the 1986 Pretty in Pink soundtrack.