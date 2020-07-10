Directors Want You to Film Your Entire Day for New Crowd-Sourced Documentary

Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are looking for people to star in their new documentary.

The director duo announced in a YouTube video Wednesday that they plan to join forces and create a historic documentary that is intended to document a single day on Earth. They invite everyone and everyone to submit and partake in the film.

"You don’t need me to tell you this has been an extraordinary year," Macdonald said. "There are so many huge, important things going on in the word, and that might be reflected in the film, but what’s going to be of interest to you might be something more intimate, something more personal. What’s important to you in your specific life."

According to People, the pair intends to make it as authentic and real as possible. So on July 25, take your camera out and record your day. It doesn't matter what you are doing or whether it's a good day or a bad day. The two directors want your story no matter what that looks like.

I've decided to participate! July 25th 2020 will be a Saturday but I will most likely be at work. So I'll record my morning routine, my commute to work, and show what it's like to work at a radio station. I usually go out for drinks with my friends on Saturday, so I plan to record me and my girls drunk over margaritas. I'm excited!

The film will be shown at the Sundance Film Festival and will be available for anyone to see on YouTube.

On July 25, participants can send their contributions to lifeinaday.youtube.