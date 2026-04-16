The summer 2026 concert season in our area is looking to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, one of the shows we were looking forward to seeing has just been canceled.

Meghan Trainor Cancels 2026 Tour

Meghan Trainor has canceled her scheduled concerts in both Philadelphia and New York City this summer.

In fact, the news was just confirmed that the pop superstar's entire 2026 tour has been canceled.

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The "Get In Girl" Tour was slated to start in June and run for much of the summer for at least 33 shows across North America.

The tour initially included a few stops in area. They were:

Sunday, July 5th - Hershey Park Stadium (Hershey, PA)

Friday, July 10th - Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

(New York, NY) Saturday, July 18th - Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

All of those shows (plus all other dates) have now been canceled. The news appeared to break around 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon (April 16).

Why Did Meghan Trainor Cancel Her Philly & NYC Concerts in 2026?

Meghan has now shared a message on her Instagram story addressing the cancelation saying she needs to be home and present for her family at this time.

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"I've made the difficult decision to cancel the Get In Girl Tour," she wrote. "Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take right now."

Trainor apologized to her fans saying she was so sorry to let them down.

"I need to be home and present for each and all of them (her family)," she said. "I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record."

A message posted on Ticketmaster.com for the events read that the event has been canceled.

It went on to explain that ticket holders will receive a refund at their original point of purchase in about 14-21 days, according to Ticketmaster.com.

Meghan's seventh studio album, Toy with Me, is set to be released next week (Friday, April 24). It includes the single "Still Don't Care."

There are still plenty of shows to be excited for this summer:

2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST