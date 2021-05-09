DJ Khaled can add another (No.) one to his list of musical accomplishments.

The energetic record producer nabbed his third No. 1 album on Sunday (May 9), according to Billboard's recently released Billboard 200 chart top 10. Billboard reports the We The Best boss' 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, recorded 93,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out. That tally includes 3,000 traditional album sales.

The new album goes with Major Key (2016) and Grateful (2017) as the three Khaled LPs to reach the top spot on Billboard and his fifth top five debut along with Father of Asahd (No. 2), Kiss the Ring (No. 4) and We the Best Forever (No. 5). Khaled Khaled features a star-studded cast of Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Nas, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Post Malone, Migos, Meek Mill and more.

Khaled appeared on the recent XXL magazine digital cover in which he spoke with Lil Baby in an interview about crafting records with so many artists. “I mean, the way I make my records, you know, I start off with the production, the music, the beat. It’s me and my team crafting it up or sometimes it come from somebody I love like Tay Keith or something, you nah I’m sayin’?" Khaled said. "What I do with that, I make sure the music is right. The beat gotta be right. It gotta speak to me in different levels and different languages and different vibes. And then from there, some records, I like to come up with just some ideas just to spark other ideas up."

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 on this week's Billboard 200 chart include MoneyBagg Yo (A Gangsta's Pain, No. 2), Young Stoner Life (Slime Language 2, No. 5), Rod Wave (SoulFly, No. 6), Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, No. 8) and The Weeknd (The Highlights, No. 9).

