DMX’s Estate Is Worth Less Than $1 Million – Report

A new report has revealed information about the late DMX's estate.

According to an article published in the New York Daily News on Tuesday (May 25), the beloved rhymer, who died on April 9 following an alleged overdose that led to a heart attack, has an estate that is worth less than $1 million. The estate could potentially be worth even less than $50,000, the newspaper adds.

The publication claims that this information was supposedly disclosed after five of X's 15 children filed paperwork in Westchester County's Surrogate Court in New York. On May 10, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, daughters of the former Ruff Ryders Entertainment artist, filed papers in court while documents were filed on behalf of DMX's sons, Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons, on May 21.

All five children are trying to become administrators of their father's estate.

DMX's estate news comes ahead of the release of his posthumous album, Exodus. Def Jam Recordings announced the effort, which X had been working on prior to his death, on May 10.

Swizz Beatz, X's close friend and frequent collaborator, serves as the executive producer of the offering.

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met," Swizz shared in a statement. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

The album, which features appearances from Jay-Z, Nas, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and more, drops on Friday (May 28).

XXL has reached out to reps for DMX for a comment.

