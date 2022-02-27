Doja Cat is calling out YouTuber Lorry Hill and defending Megan Megan Thee Stallion over claims made by the vlogger that the rappers have undergone plastic surgery.

On Friday night (Feb. 25), the "Say So" rhymer hopped on Instagram Live to air out Hill, who previously made a video speculating that Doja Cat had her body augmented.

"200,000 views on this video and it's called 'Doja Cat Looks Different Than Before: Here's Why,'" an obviously pissed off Doja tells her fans on the Live. "That's what this is about. It's about plastic surgery. It's about this bitch, Lorry Hill, talking about people's bodies, talking about people's surgery. This bitch made a fucking plastic surgery video on Megan Thee Stallion. Shut the fuck up, bro. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-fucking-grown. This bitch has nerve."

She continued, "And I'll tell you something. You sit in your fucking chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. Bitch, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more."

Doja went on to welcome the YouTuber for giving Hill more clout by calling her out. "You're welcome. You're welcome for the clout," Doja added. "It's not good clout. But it's clout. It's what you asked for. It's what you get when you make lies up about people. When you talk shit about people. Bitch, I'll tell you one thing. I built my career off of my body and the way that my body looks and making my fans feel confident in the way that their body looks. And the moment I start losing weight, bitches like you, Jack Skellington, bitches like you wanna talk about the way that I look."

Hill has made a name for herself for trying to out celebrities who she thinks have undergone plastic surgery. She has since removed the video about Doja and released a statement via Instagram. "Hey everyone, the Doja Cat video was removed from my YouTube after Doja expressed feeling hurt by it. It is to her credit that she never asked me to remove it (and didn't have to). It's never my intention to hurt celebrities by my videos."

This is the second time recently that Doja has had to speak out about something said about her. Back in February, she publicly responded to $not releasing a song called "Doja," on which he claims to have had sex with the Planet Her rhymer.

See Doja Cat airing out Lorry Hill below.