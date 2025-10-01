She’s one of the biggest stars on the planet right now. In fact, we’re all vibing to her new album, Vie. And, yes, we’ve just learned that she’ll be coming to Philadelphia for a headlining concert that’s sure to be an epic night in South Philadelphia.

Doja Cat Announces Tour Ma Vie World Tour

Earlier this week, Doja Cat announced plans to tour as part of the celebration of her latest album, Vie. The Tour Ma Vie will mark her third headlining concert tour to date.

Get our free mobile app

It kicks off in New Zealand in November and she’ll spend much of 2026 on the road. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Detroit on October 1, 2026.

Doja Cat Announces Philadelphia Tour Stop in 2026

Yes, Doja’s tour will hit Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) in South Philadelphia. But we’ll have to wait over a year for the concert.

READ MORE: 34 Must-See Concerts in Philly This Fall

The tour will hit Philly on November 29. That’s the penultimate stop on the tour (second to last) before it wraps on December 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ticket Info For Doja Cat’s Philadelphia Concert

Wanna see Doja Cat in Philly? Here’s everything we know about the show (so far):

A LiveNation presale will start next Thursday (October 9) at 10 am. There are also options for some artist presales, which requires fans to pre-register on Doja Cat’s website. You can learn more by clicking here.

The on-sale for the general public will start next Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. You can click here to learn more and get ready to buy your tickets.