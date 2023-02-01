Doja Cat Explains Why She Loves Going to War With Internet Trolls

Doja Cat has never been shy about going back and forth with her detractors online. Now, she's opening up about why.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Variety published their latest cover story featuring Doja Cat, on the heels of her eye-catching appearances at Paris Fashion Week. During the interview, Doja discussed new music (she wants to make punk), her decision to shave her head and eyebrows, and her ongoing battle with internet trolls.

"It fucking sucks now that I can’t fully do my thing on Instagram Live. Now I’m being flooded with people who have these preconceived fucking notions about me, and they come in and try to troll. Which I’m very good at handling," Doja Cat told the publication.

"A lot of people think I’m not good at handling trolls because I respond to them. But that’s the art of it: I love to go to fucking war with trolls," Doja Cat continued. "That’s just what I’ve grown up with; I’ve been on the internet for 1,000 fucking years and it’s just part of me: that I need to respond. People think, 'Oh, if you’re defending yourself, you’re weak.' But I always rest on 'Everyone can suck my dick from the back.' If somebody wants to fight me on the internet. I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It’s fun for me. I’m a very messy bitch."

Doja Cat has often found herself biting back against her naysayers on social media. Last summer, she pushed back against notions on Twitter that she was suffering from mental health issues when she chopped her locs and shaved her eyebrows. In December of 2022, Doja Cat went back and forth with trolls who claimed her new look was a part of a humiliation ritual.