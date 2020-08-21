Doja Cat Says She’s Releasing a Song Called “N.A.S.”

Doja Cat ironically has a track with the same name as the rapper who dissed her last week.

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday (Aug. 20), she revealed that she's dropping a new song called "N.A.S." She emphasized that it's an acronym and not about Nas, who dissed her days ago on his new record "Ultra Black."

"I think it's funny that my song is called 'N.A.S.,' she begins. "The song that I have coming out is called 'N.A.S.,' but only if you abbreviate it. It's three words abbreviated, which is funny. Its kinda nice ’cause that was before the fact, you know? If you know what I'm talking about, you know what I'm talking about. If you don't, you don't."

On Aug. 13, Nas released the record from his new album, King's Disease, which officially dropped today (Aug. 21), and on the track he name-dropped Doja. "We goin' ultra Black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black," Nas raps.

The Queens, N.Y. legend's jab at the "Say So" rapper comes months after she was accused of being racist and associating with White supremacist men in Tiny Chat rooms. Doja, who is of South African and Jewish descent, denied the accusations made against her. She also responded to Nas' diss a day later.

"I'm so offended and upset by this song," she said. "Have you guys heard 'Fruit Salad' by The Wiggles," Doja added.

The exact release date for Doja Cat's track hasn't been revealed. She also didn't explain during the livestream what the acronym for her song "N.A.S." stands for. Doja does have an unreleased track called "Niggas Ain't Shit," which began circulating online before her most recent controversy, so it's plausible that this could've been the record she was referring to. However, that isn't confirmed just yet.

Check out Doja Cat's livestream below. She mentions her new record round the 5:46-mark.