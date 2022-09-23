Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)

Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week.

The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.

Surrounded by friends and fans, footage shows Lipa inside at a party. As the earthquake occurs, the music stops and the lights turn on.

Watch below:

It appears attendees remained inside the building during the earthquake.

The "Don't Start Now" singer recently trended on Twitter for a different reason related to her Mexico City show, which took place at Foro Sol.

During her set, a fan threw a Dr. Simi plush on stage, which the pop star then kicked off the stage and into the crowd.

Watch below:

This isn't the first time fans have thrown Dr. Simi toys onto an artist's stage during a concert.

Why Are Fans Throwing Dr. Simi Plushies at Concerts?

The plush toy acts as a sign of of fan endearment in Mexico, according to Remezcla. Its origins can be traced back to November 2021, when a fan threw a stuffed animal on stage during singer Aurora's performance at the Corona Capital in Mexico City.

The moment went viral on YouTube, where user @KatCrimson18 suggested, "Let it become a tradition to throw Dr. Simi stuffed animals at international artists performing concerts in Mexico."

Since then, fans have thrown Dr. Simi toys on stage during concerts for Coldplay, The Killers, Gorillaz and Rosalia, among others.

As of publishing, it's unclear if Lipa knew about the trend or if she even meant to kick the plush off the stage.

What Is Dr. Simi?

Dr. Simi is the mascot for Farmacia Similares, a Mexican pharmaceutical company that sells low-cost, generic medications.

Featuring a smiling face, white mustache and doctor's coat, the character is known as a figure of friendship and camaraderie in Mexico.