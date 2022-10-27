One of our favorite annual music events of the year just announced it will not take place in 2023. They did, however, leave hope that it will return in 2024.

After hosting 10 events over the course of 11 years, the Firefly Music Festival just announced that it will not be taking place in 2023. The festival, which took place on the grounds near the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE, first started in 2012.

Festival officials shared the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

"After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024," the statement read in part.

It was also accompanied by a highlight video from past events, which they captioned, "We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. 💛."

Firefly was consistently one of our favorite annual events. We loved attending the festival in years past. It was one of the best-run music festivals in terms of guest experiences, and it is one of the best places to see a show. That's for sure.

The 2022 festival took place just over a month ago in late September 2022 (from September 22-25). This year's festival was headlined by Dua Lipa, Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and more.

Dover Speedway Responds to the Cancelation of the Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Festival via Twitter Firefly Festival via Twitter loading...

"Dover Motor Speedway has been proud to co-host Firefly since its inception and we look forward to its return to the Woodlands in 2024," a statement from Dover Speedway said on Thursday. "While we look forward to Firefly’s return, we will continue to explore sports and entertainment opportunities to bring to our property for the community to enjoy.'

In the past, the Firefly Festival has hosted an incredible list of performers in the Delaware woodlands.

Their list of headlining acts included: The Killers, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and more.

Hopefully, they do return for a show in 2024 because they'll be missed next year.