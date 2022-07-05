As of now, the future of the Stranger Things universe is up in the air. Despite the massive success of the show, where it’s going is uncertain. The Duffer Brothers want to get another person involved in the franchise. The show is full of twists and turns, modified nostalgia for the Amblin films of the ’80s, and perhaps most importantly, references to the supernatural. Finding a new showrunner that's able to develop those ideas in a form that has the same feel as the current run is going to be exceedingly difficult.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Duffer Brothers said they want “to pass the baton to someone else, someone who’s hopefully really talented and passionate.”

The untitled Stranger Things spinoff now been in development for a while, and for the Duffer brothers, that only makes it harder to step away from. They don't want to do an entirely new thing, but they also aren't interested in rehashing elements of the show that have already been more or less developed. They don't want to do a show that's just about Eleven. They also think revisiting more of Dr. Brenner's experiments would be a little contrived. So where do you go from here? So far, they claim, only Finn Wolfhard has been able to figure out the surprising premise of the mysterious spinoff.

There's no release date announced for the follow-up at this time. In fact, it's unlikely that whatever life Stranger Things finds next is really even in the first stages of development. That being said, it is happening at some point. For now, you can watch the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

11 Questions The Stranger Things Finale Needs To Answer Volume 2 of Season is coming — and it needs to answer these lingering questions from Volume 1.