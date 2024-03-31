Timothée Chalamet Will Be Filming Bob Dylan Biopic in New Jersey Through June!

One of Hollywood's brightest stars will be settling into New Jersey over the next few months!

Timothée Chalamet, lead star of the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown', will be on location filming in several locations in New Jersey through June!

You may have seen recent images of Chalamet in full Bob Dylan costume floating around the internet lately. Onlookers recently spotted him in New York City. Here he is as Bob Dylan around the 1960's, casually strutting across the street looking like the coolest guy alive.

Where has filming for 'A Complete Unknown' taken place in New Jersey?

Film crews for the movie were filming here in the Garden State at Miss America Diner in Jersey City, a longtime retro New Jersey diner on Monday, March 25, according to HobokenGirl.com.

You can see the film crew buzzing around the diner in this video. Apparently Chalamet was there.

What is 'A Complete Unknown' about?

There's a lot buzz already circulating around this movie directed by James Mangold (Girl, Interrupted, Walk the Line, Ford v Ferrari). Here's how the biographical drama about Bob Dylan, one of the most influential music icons in history, is described by IMDb:

"A young Bob Dylan shakes up the folk music scene when he plugs in his electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965."

There's even more star power in this upcoming movie! Also keep your eyes out for Elle Fanning who's also starring in the movie as Sylvie Russo! She's definitely a young acting titan in her own right. So far there has been no reported sightings of her in New Jersey.

Where else will 'A Complete Unknown film in New Jersey?

Through June, film crews will be doing something of a New Jersey tour, filming in Passaic, Hudson, Essex and Cape May Counties, according to NJ.com. Keep your eyes peeled!

