Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Daily Talk Show Next Season

Ellen DeGeneres will end her daily TV talk show next season. The news was first shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday morning.

The site is reporting that Ellen informed her staff of the decision on Tuesday (May 11) to wrap her show next season, which will be the show’s 19th season.

Oprah Winfrey will appear on tomorrow’s show (Wednesday, May 13) as a guest to discuss the end of the longtime TV program.

The decision to wrap the show appears to have been from DeGeneres herself.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

The show's ratings had a significant drop following the news of a toxic workplace scandal, which broke last year. In fact, it's estimated by Neilsen that the show has lost 1 million viewers this season after those headlines dominated the news last summer. , the NY Times reported this March.

