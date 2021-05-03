Enter Here for 94.5 PST’s Mother’s Day Shine & Dine Giveaway
Mother’s Day is this Sunday and we love our moms so we’re going to let mom Shine and Dine all this week.
You could win a $100 gift card to Michael’s Jewelers so mom can shine with some jewelry. Plus, we’re going to take mom out to dinner with a free restaurant gift card to Erini Restaurant in Ewing or Mastori’s in Bordentown.
Be listening at 9 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm every day this week for that hour’s Mother’s Day Code Word.
Enter Tuesday's code words below on the PST app:
Enter the 9 am Code Word Here:
Enter the 2 pm Code Word Here
Enter the 5 pm Code Word Here:
Thanks to our sponsors:
- Michael's Jewelers, this May all wedding bands (including custom) are 25% off. Visit them in Yardley, PA, or Fairless Hills, PA. Visit them online at JewelrybyMJ.com.
- Erini Restaurant on Route 29 in Ewing, NJ. They're hiring now. Visit them online at erinirestaurant.com.
- Mastoris Restaurant in Bordentown. Now hiring for all positions. Visit them online at Mastrois.com.