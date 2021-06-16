Everything New on Disney Plus in July 2021
If July is supposed to be a time where everyone stops watching so much television and goes outside to enjoy the warm summer weather, nobody told the folks in charge of programming at Disney+. It might be the single busiest month in the history of the streaming service.
They’ve got two huge new movies — Black Widow and Jungle Cruise — both available the same day they premiere in theaters. (They both will cost an extra $30 fee on top of the monthly subscription to watch them.) They’ve got the final two episodes of Loki, plus a making-of special on the series. They’ve got Monsters at Work, Pixar’s new sequel series to Monsters Inc. They’ve got a Turner & Hooch series, a new Chip ’n’ Dale series, and Behind the Attraction about the history and development of beloved Disney rides. Then on top of all of that, they’ve got new library titles every single Friday.
Phew. It’s a lot. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July:
Friday, July 2
New Library Titles
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven's Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 208, “Most Likely To”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110, “Common Ground”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102
Wednesday, July 7
Disney+ Originals
Monsters At Work - Premiere
Loki - New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends - Black Widow
Friday, July 9
New Library Titles
Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Biggest Bullshark
Disney+ Originals
Black Widow - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 209, “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111, “Devil’s Deal”
Wednesday, July 14
Disney+ Originals
Loki - Finale
Monsters At Work - Episode 102, “Meet Mift”
Friday, July 16
New Library Titles
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Deadliest Sharks
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 210 “The Transformation”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
Wednesday, July 21
Disney+ Originals
Turner & Hooch - Episode 101, “Forever And A Dog”
Behind The Attraction - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work - Episode 103, “The Damaged Room”
Friday, July 23
New Library Titles
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) - Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Disney+ Originals
Playing With Sharks - Premiere
Stuntman - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211, “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 “Infested”
Wednesday, July 28
Disney+ Originals
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Premiere
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work - Episode 104, “The Big Wazowskis”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 102, “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
Friday, July 30
New Library Titles
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Disney+ Originals
Jungle Cruise - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212, “Second Chances”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114, “War Mantle”
