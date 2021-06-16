Everything New on Disney Plus in July 2021

If July is supposed to be a time where everyone stops watching so much television and goes outside to enjoy the warm summer weather, nobody told the folks in charge of programming at Disney+. It might be the single busiest month in the history of the streaming service.

They’ve got two huge new movies — Black Widow and Jungle Cruise — both available the same day they premiere in theaters. (They both will cost an extra $30 fee on top of the monthly subscription to watch them.) They’ve got the final two episodes of Loki, plus a making-of special on the series. They’ve got Monsters at Work, Pixar’s new sequel series to Monsters Inc. They’ve got a Turner & Hooch series, a new Chip ’n’ Dale series, and Behind the Attraction about the history and development of beloved Disney rides. Then on top of all of that, they’ve got new library titles every single Friday.

Phew. It’s a lot. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July:

Friday, July 2

New Library Titles

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven's Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 208, “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110, “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102

Disney

Wednesday, July 7

Disney+ Originals

Monsters At Work - Premiere

Loki - New Episode

Marvel Studios Legends - Black Widow

Friday, July 9

New Library Titles

Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Biggest Bullshark

Disney+ Originals

Black Widow - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 209, “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111, “Devil’s Deal”

Marvel

Wednesday, July 14

Disney+ Originals

Loki - Finale

Monsters At Work - Episode 102, “Meet Mift”

Friday, July 16

New Library Titles

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Deadliest Sharks

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 210 “The Transformation”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”

Disney

Wednesday, July 21

Disney+ Originals

Turner & Hooch - Episode 101, “Forever And A Dog”

Behind The Attraction - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work - Episode 103, “The Damaged Room”

Friday, July 23

New Library Titles

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) - Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Disney+ Originals

Playing With Sharks - Premiere

Stuntman - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211, “Showtime”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 “Infested”

Disney

Wednesday, July 28

Disney+ Originals

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Premiere

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work - Episode 104, “The Big Wazowskis”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 102, “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Friday, July 30

New Library Titles

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Disney+ Originals

Jungle Cruise - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212, “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114, “War Mantle”

