Everything New on Disney Plus in March
Disney+ isn’t trying to compete with Netflix on a quantity level, because that would be impossible; Netflix releases dozens of originals every single month. Instead, this month they’re putting out the equivalent of several streaming blockbusters. The month begins with the season finale of their hit Marvel series WandaVision; a few weeks later, the next Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, kicks off. In between, there are documentary specials on the making of WandaVision and the backstory leading up to TFATWS.
Plus, if Marvel’s not your thing there’s also the series premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a sequel series to the nostalgic sports movie franchise, starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham. f you want Disney animation, the company’s latest release, Raya and the Last Dragon, is getting a “Premier Access” release in March as well. For an added fee you can watch the movie the same day it is released in theaters.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March:
Friday, March 5
New Library Titles
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)
Disney+ Premier Access
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney+ Originals
WandaVision - Episode 9, Finale
Friday, March 12
New Library Titles
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Disney+ Originals
Own the Room
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Marvel Studios: Legends
Friday, March 19
New Library Titles
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed (s1)
Disney+ Originals
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Premiere
Friday, March 26
New Library Titles
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY
Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)
Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)
Gnomeo & Juliet
Disney+ Originals
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Premiere Episode 101, “Game On”
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - New Episode
Inside Pixar: Foundations - Batch 3 Premiere
