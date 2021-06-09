Marvel’s cranking out TV series at an incredible pace. Since the start of the year they’ve already given us two complete seasons of two different shows on Disney+ — WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — with a third, Loki, starting this week. After that, they’ve got several more shows planned for the rest of 2021, including What If? and Ms. Marvel. The big question that remains about Marvel’s big push into television is: Are they going to keep pumping out totally new shows, or are they going to start turning some of these series into ongoing affairs, the way, y’know, almost every single other network and studio has done things since the beginning of the medium.

So far, there’s no indication that any of Marvel’s first wave of shows will be back for second seasons. And this week, WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen said in Variety that as far as she’s concerned, her show is over. “It’s definitely a limited series,” she told actress Kaley Cuoco during their conversation about their respective careers.

Of course, that’s what Elizabeth Olsen is saying; it’s not what Kevin Feige is saying, and he would be the guy who would ultimately know the absolute and final answer on this question. Olsen herself admitted this when she qualified her comments with “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no.”

If I was a betting man, I would not expect another season of WandaVision, which had a unique premise and style that would be tough replicate in an organic way. What, are Wanda and Vision going to wind up in another weird universe that inexplicably looks like sitcoms? Wanda’s story will continue in the next Doctor Strange movie, and surely Vision will return in his new white form somewhere down the line. Another show together (at least one that’s not, like, West Coast Avengers)? That seems really unlikely.

Marvel’s latest series, Loki, premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

All Our Unanswered Questions After the WandaVision Finale