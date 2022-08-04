Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on New Song

Is Demi Lovato's song "29" about Wilmer Valderrama?

Some fans are speculating that Lovato is throwing shade at her That '70s Show ex on upcoming song "29," which the singer recently shared a snippet of.

"Far from innocent / What the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn't stop you," Lovato appears to sing on the track, according to a viral clip shared on TikTok.

Elsewhere, Lovato appears to reference an age gap between lovers: "Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?"

Listen below:

Once the snippet hit social media, fans began to speculate about its meaning and potential connection to Lovato's previous relationship with the actor.

"Demi Lovato is coming for blood with this new album as they call out ex-Wilmer Valderrama," one person wrote on Twitter.

"I love how ‘29' can be a reference to demi's relationship with wilmer, but the title also could contain a close with their 20s, furthermore, their past, as they turn 30…demi is a true artist," another fan tweeted.

Lovato previously discussed their relationship in her documentary, Simply Complicated.

"When I first met Wilmer, he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms," the singer revealed in the documentary.

"I thought he was really cute," they continued. "I didn't really care about the census forms. But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup, and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man,' and 'I have to have him.' But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.'"

Lovato and Valderrama split in 2016.

Lovato's eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, is out Aug. 19. Recently released singles include "Skin of My Teeth" and "Substance."