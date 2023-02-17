Financial Relief May Be Coming For New Jersey E-ZPass Commuters

This is huge news if you are a New Jersey commuter with an E-ZPass. In a day and age when every single thing is getting more expensive, there is a real possibility that hard-working New Jersians will finally catch a break.

We deal with enough as it is. Traffic, congestion, and gas prices all contribute to the stress. We are going to work to make money yet we are spending a big part of our hard-earned paycheck just to get there.

A bit of relief could be in sight for the commuter. There is a bill being proposed right now that would cut the cost of E-ZPass by half for commuters in New Jersey. Can I get an Amen? This would affect me since I’m going through 6 tolls a day!

The threshold would be 35 passes per month, if you have that under your belt you are eligible.

Not to be a party-pooper but this is a reaction to the fact that we are getting walloped with toll increases so regularly that this could help even things out a bit.

This would affect the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and the Atlantic City Expressway. The bill would reserve $250 million dollars for the NJTA and $250 million dollars to the SJTA to support the program.

