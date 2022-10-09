How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed.

The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again.

Get our free mobile app

I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.

According to NJ.com, E-ZPass overcharged thousands of drivers and motorcyclists on the Garden State Parkway at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Atlantic County.

Garden State Parkway EZPass Garden State Parkway EZPass loading...

Cars and motorcyclists were charged nearly double the proper amount because they were, "mistakenly processed as driving trucks and [therefore were] charged the higher rate."

Check your E-ZPass statements. You either paid $3.72 or $3.92 if you were part of the faulty batch. The correct charge is $1.96.

As far as when this error occurred, I am seeing a few different dates.

According to NJ.com, drivers who went, "through the Great Egg Plaza between September 20th and September 29th [should] check their accounts."

attachment-parkway3 loading...

According to 94.3ThePoint.com, "An investigation determined that approximately 18,400 vehicles were misread for 20 days starting Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 29."

There is good news, believe it or not.

All of the refunds and account adjustments will be done by E-ZPass automatically. You don't have to lift a pretty little finger to get your money back. *fewf*

Keep an eye because the corrections should be visible in the next 7 days but could take longer if you have an out-of-state E-ZPass.

Toll Collectors ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

This is not the first time the Turnpike Authority has made an error of this magnitude.

But I do have an idea on how they can get back into the good graces of New Jersey.

They should start issuing I'm Sorry credits. It doesn't even have to be a crazy amount. I'd be more than happy with $5.00 or $10.00!

With all you put us through, E-ZPass....Now THAT would be a way to say I'm sorry.

Let's just say that I have had my fair share of tussles with E-ZPass before.

If you are in the same boat, here are the steps to take:

The Steps You Can Take To Fight Those EZPass Violations We have all had those awful notices come in the mail. Here is the steps you can take to try and resolve them: