America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us.

Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.

After his historic win at the polls Tuesday (Nov. 8), people discovered old tweets on Frost's official account revealing him as a member of stan Twitter.

It turns out Frost is an OG Harry Styles stan, and tweeted about the "Watermelon Sugar" singer as far back as 2014 during the singer's One Direction days.

"one direction stan twitter to government official pipeline is a new one," one user tweeted in response to Frost's old pic with Styles.

Frost also tweeted about "Positions" singer Ariana Grande in the past, even calling for a joint tour with Iggy Azalea.

"Maxwell Frost being elected to congress is a huge milestone for gen z but also for internet culture, since as far as I know he’s the first national elected official who won office from a stan Twitter account, which is an era I’ve been eagerly anticipating," one Twitter user joked after Frost's win.

"I'm honestly proud of Maxwell Frost, especially considering the fact that his stan account is the official congress profile. The way I'd be PURGING my account," another person tweeted.

Frost ran with a campaign calling for ending gun violence and supporting abortion rights and more accessible healthcare. Per his official website, Frost's "story" began in Cuba, where he witnessed police abuse and gun violence.

Frost previously served as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives. He also worked for the ACLU.

And it seems Frost is still a big music fan today. After his big win Tuesday, he tweeted that he planned to celebrate by going to The 1975's concert.

Not only does Frost's win usher in a louder voice for Gen Z when it comes to important issues, but Frost is also the first Afro-Cuban member of Congress in U.S. history. According to Vox, the House currently consists of 80 percent Gen X and Boomers, with an average age of 58.

"WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress," Frost tweeted Nov. 8 following his win.

And Frost's Gen Z representation doesn't end with his old stan tweets, as shown by his quote-tweet of @TheDailyShow, who joked Frost will be "the first member of Congress to vote 'mid' on a bill."

He also tweeted about his hydro flask and "brekkie sandwich" on Nov. 9, further proving that the shift from Boomer to Gen Z in government has finally begun.